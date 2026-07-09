The war in the Middle East and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty are likely to slow growth among GCC banks

However, the GCC banks will continue to deliver solid earnings, maintain capital buffers and demonstrate stable funding profiles despite the challenges, said Tatjana Lescova, an analyst at S&P Global Ratings. Watch the Zawya video here:

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