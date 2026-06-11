The Arab Energy Fund (TAEF) has priced its $500 million, five-year senior unsecured sukuk at a profit rate of 4.686% on strong investor demand

The Reg S trust certificates were priced at par with a spread of 70 bps over SOFR, tightening from initial price thoughts (IPTs) of SOFR plus 80 bps. Watch the Zawya video here:

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