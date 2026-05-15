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The bank said the shariah-compliant facility is complemented by additional revolving working capital lines, structured to support BFL Group’s daily operations and trading volumes. Add the Zawya video here:
The UAE retail group Brands For Less (BFL) has secured a 250 million dirhams ($68 million) sustainability-linked financing facility from Emirates Islamic
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The bank said the shariah-compliant facility is complemented by additional revolving working capital lines, structured to support BFL Group’s daily operations and trading volumes. Add the Zawya video here:
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