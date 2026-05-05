Gulf markets broadly recovered in April on the back of a temporary easing of tensions in the region following a ceasefire agreement and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz

Almost all equity indices in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ended the month in the green with the exception of Saudi Arabia.

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