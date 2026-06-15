Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) had a very positive trading session, with its main index rising by 197.12 points (1.92 percent) to close at 10,461 points, yesterday. The increase was largely driven by gains in banking, industrial, transportation, and real estate stocks.

The index concluded Thursday’s trading at 10,263.88 points. During yesterday’s session the volume of shares traded stood at 149,144,844 from 102,777,590 on June 11. Meanwhile the value of shares reached QR386.694m as a result of implementing 16,885 deals in all sectors. In the session, the shares of 50 companies rose, while the prices of five companies decreased, and two companies remained unchanged.

The market capitalisation stood at QR628.990bn compared to QR619.908bn in the previous session.

The indices of six sectors ended in green zone yesterday. The indices of banks and financial services, industrials, transportation, real estate, insurance, consumer goods and services gained 2.73 percent, 0.89 percent, 3.13 percent, 1.40 percent, 0.46 percent and 1.26 percent respectively. Meanwhile the telecoms sector declined by 0.34 percent.

QSE Total Return Index gained 1.92 percent to 25,850.46, QSE Al Rayan Islamic Index added 1.21 percent to 2,283.04 points, MSCI QSE 20ESG Index gained 1.97 percent to 4,087.37 and QSE All Share Index rose 1.97 percent to 4,087.11 points

Top gainers in yesterday’s trade were Nakilat, Lesha Bank (QFC), QNB, Qatar Islamic Bank, Mannai Corp. by 4.1 percent, 4 percent, 3.7 percent, 3.4 percent and 3 percent respectively.

Meanwhile Beema, Ahli Bank, Ooredoo, and Meeza QSTP were the top losers, declining 1.3 percent, 1 percent, 0.4 percent, 0.6 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

Qatar’s stock index ended the last week down 0.70 percent, losing 71.98 points to close at 10,263 points compared to the previous week, pressured by six sectors.

Transportation recorded the biggest decline, down 1.61 percent, followed by real estate at 1.45 percent, while telecoms posted a marginal gain of 0.07 percent, remaining the only sector in the green.

The ongoing uncertainty continues to weigh on Qatar’s stock market performance, driven by geopolitical tensions.

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