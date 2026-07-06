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Most stock markets in the Gulf closed higher on Monday as investors turned their focus to corporate earnings while also assessing U.S.-Iran developments.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index rose 0.1%, with Al Rajhi Bank gaining 0.2% and oil major Saudi Aramco ticking up 0.2%. GCC stock markets closed mostly higher on Monday, driven by improved regional sentiment.
Caution persisted over U.S.-Iran negotiations, but positive progress could spur further market gains, said Joseph Dahrieh, managing director at Tickmill. Declining oil prices — amid rising regional output and an anticipated surplus — remain a risk for the energy sector, although the gradual normalization of shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is expected to support broader economic recovery.
Dubai's main share index gained 0.5%, helped by a 1.2% rise in top lender Emirates NBD.
In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.2%. Oil prices fell on Monday after OPEC+ agreed to further increase its output targets from August while exports from key producers via the Strait of Hormuz are recovering, potentially adding to global supplies.
The Qatari index finished 0.2% higher, with Qatar Islamic Bank rising 0.8%. Maritime trade between Iran and Qatar has resumed following an approximately five-month suspension, Iran's commercial attache in Doha said on Sunday, according to state media.
Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index advanced 2.7%, led by a 3.7% rise in Commercial International Bank.
A Reuters poll expects Egypt's central bank to hold interest rates steady for a third consecutive meeting on Thursday, aided by easing regional tensions.
- Saudi Arabia rose 0.1% to 10,813
- Abu Dhabi added 0.2% to 9,922
- Dubai gained 0.5% to 6,091
- Qatar was up 0.2% to 10,267
- Egypt advanced 2.7% to 52,503
- Bahrain was flat at 2,024
- Oman increased 0.2% to 7,582
- Kuwait added 0.8% to 9,173
(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Joyjeet Das)