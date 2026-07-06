Arab Finance: Alhsn for Consulting Company lowered its stake in Electro Cable Egypt to 19.86% from 22.516% by selling 88 million shares in the latter, according to a bourse filing.

The transaction was implemented at a value of EGP 176 million, with an average price of EGP 2 per share.

Aspire Securities and Bonds was the broker for the deal, which was executed on July 1st, 2026.

Electro Cable Egypt incurred EGP 241.612 million in consolidated net losses after tax and attributable to the parent company during the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, versus profits worth EGP 451.713 million in Q1 2025.