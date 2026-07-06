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Major stock markets in the Gulf edged higher in early trade on Monday as investors turned their focus to corporate earnings while also assessing U.S.-Iran developments.
There was no indication that the two sides had made progress toward a lasting peace during the indirect talks, which ended on Wednesday, with discussions instead centered on issues they said had already been settled under an interim agreement announced two weeks earlier.
Qatar's Foreign Ministry said the next meeting would be held after funeral processions for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who is set to be buried on July 9.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index rose 0.2%, with Al Rajhi Bank gaining 0.5% and the country's biggest lender by assets Saudi National Bank adding 0.4%.
The kingdom's non-oil private sector grew more strongly in June, supported by the fastest rise in new business in four months, although companies continued to face intense cost pressures and softer foreign demand, a survey showed on Sunday.
Dubai's main share index edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 0.3% rise in top lender Emirates NBD.
In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.3%, supported by a 0.2% gain in Alpha Dhabi Holding.
The Qatari index was flat in a choppy trade, with Qatar Gas Transport rising 0.8%.
Maritime trade between Iran and Qatar has resumed following an approximately five-month suspension, Iran's commercial attaché in Doha said on Sunday, according to state media.
(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)