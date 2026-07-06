Major stock markets in the Gulf edged higher in early trade on ​Monday as investors ⁠turned their focus to corporate earnings while also ‌assessing U.S.-Iran developments.

There was no indication that the two sides had made ​progress toward a lasting peace during the indirect talks, which ended ​on Wednesday, with ​discussions instead centered on issues they said had already been settled under an interim agreement announced two weeks ⁠earlier.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry said the next meeting would be held after funeral processions for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who is set to be buried on ​July ‌9.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark ⁠index rose ⁠0.2%, with Al Rajhi Bank gaining 0.5% and the country's biggest lender by ​assets Saudi National Bank adding ‌0.4%.

The kingdom's non-oil private sector grew ⁠more strongly in June, supported by the fastest rise in new business in four months, although companies continued to face intense cost pressures and softer foreign demand, a survey showed on Sunday.

Dubai's main share index edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 0.3% rise in top lender Emirates NBD.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.3%, ‌supported by a 0.2% gain in Alpha Dhabi Holding.

The ⁠Qatari index was flat in a ​choppy trade, with Qatar Gas Transport rising 0.8%.

Maritime trade between Iran and Qatar has resumed following an approximately five-month ​suspension, Iran's ‌commercial attaché in Doha said on Sunday, according ⁠to state media.

(Reporting by ​Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)