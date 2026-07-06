Arab Finance: SEKEM posted a 12% year-on-year revenue growth in 2025, driven by strong sales at its organic food business and expanding agricultural operations, while broadening its environmental and social initiatives despite a challenging economic backdrop, as per an emailed press release.

The company's consolidated revenue reached EGP 1.726 billion in 2025, as inflationary pressures and high interest rates weighed on the broader economy.

ISIS Organic, SEKEM's largest business, generated EGP 1.27 billion in revenue, up 27% from a year earlier, supported by expansion into markets including the United Arab Emirates, France, Qatar, Germany, Jordan, and Malaysia. The performance marked the strongest annual sales in the group's history.

Revenue from SEKEM's agricultural operations rose 42%, driven by expanded farming activities at its Wahat, Minya, and Belbeis farms and a broader mix of crops.

Exports accounted for 51% of total sales, underscoring growing international demand for organic products and strengthening SEKEM's contribution to Egypt's export sector.

"2025 was a year of resilience, growth, and transformation," Chief Executive Helmy Abouleish said. "We continued to strengthen our business performance while expanding opportunities for farmers, advancing organic agriculture, and creating measurable environmental, social, and cultural impact."

Through its Economy of Love initiative, farmers generated more than 268,000 carbon credits during the year, with over 35,000 credits sold, representing an estimated market value of about €6.7 million.

It maintained carbon-neutral operations after achieving carbon sequestration of 20,830 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, resulting in a net positive carbon balance of more than 17,000 tons. Renewable energy accounted for 32% of its total energy consumption.

The Egyptian Biodynamic Association (EBDA), which is supported by SEKEM, expanded its network to more than 40,146 registered farmers across 23 governorates, covering over 67,000 hectares of cultivated land.

The organization also planted more than 145,000 trees during 2025, bringing the total across SEKEM farms to more than 803,000, while delivering over 60,000 farmer training engagements through a network of more than 120 agronomists.

Looking ahead, SEKEM plans to further expand organic and biodynamic agriculture, scale climate finance mechanisms and strengthen sustainable business operations through the continued growth of the EBDA ecosystem and partnerships across Egypt.