Arab Finance: Cairo Housing and Development Company reported a sharp increase in consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company during the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, with earnings surging 2,834.36% year on year (YoY), according to its financial results.

The company posted consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company of EGP 415.375 million in Q1 2026, compared with EGP 14.155 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

Meanwhile, consolidated revenues declined to EGP 88.141 million as of the end of March 2026, down from EGP 157.174 million a year earlier.

On a standalone basis, net profit after tax climbed to EGP 416.355 million during the January–March period, versus EGP 9.908 million in Q1 2025.

Standalone revenues also fell YoY to EGP 88.141 million from EGP 157.174 million.