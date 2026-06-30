Turner & Townsend, the global programme manager majority-owned by top real estate services company CBRE, has published its annual review for 2025, reporting strong growth across its core sectors and key markets in the Middle East.

Last year the business grew its global gross revenue to £5.76 billion ($7.6 billlion) and significantly expanded its team, with headcount rising to over 22,000 in more than 60 countries.

The business is well positioned to support the Middle East’s ambitious long-term investment agenda, with strong demand across urban development, major transportation programmes, and digital infrastructure.

In the Middle East, the firm grew its net revenue to £169 million, up from £97 million in 2024, and continued to expand its regional team, finishing the year with more than 1,300 people. This reflects sustained demand across the region’s key growth sectors.

While these results partly reflect the integration of CBRE’s project management business, Turner & Townsend has also delivered strong organic growth, further strengthening its platform and enhancing its ability to deliver leading programme management solutions across the world including in the region, said the company statement.

As governments and investors continue to advance programmes that support economic diversification, sustainability and population growth, Turner & Townsend is helping clients deliver some of the region’s most complex and transformative programmes and transport schemes.

In real estate, net revenue grew to £124.4 million, driven by sustained demand across urban development, hospitality, mixed-use destinations, and residential communities.

The business continues to support clients in delivering large-scale developments that are reshaping cities and creating new places to live and work across the region.

Infrastructure delivered significant growth, with net revenue increasing to £40.8m. The sector continues to benefit from long-term investment in transportation, aviation and water infrastructure, supported by national development strategies focused on improving connectivity and quality of life across the Middle East.

Energy and natural resources also recorded strong growth, reaching £3.3m in net revenue. Demand continues to be driven by investment in energy generation and transmission, water security, industrial development and energy transition programmes as countries across the region accelerate their long-term sustainability and diversification ambitions.

In 2025, Turner & Townsend also continued to expand the deployment of Hive, its digital platform for smarter project and portfolio delivery, connecting every part of project delivery into one integrated system. By providing clients with greater visibility across projects and portfolios, Hive is helping improve reporting, decision-making and delivery outcomes across major programmes.

Alan Talabani, Managing Director, Turner & Townsend in the Middle East, said: "Our performance in 2025 reflects both the strength of the Middle East market and the trust our clients place in us to help deliver some of the region’s most important programmes, transport schemes and strategic investments."

"The Middle East continues to demonstrate remarkable ambition and resilience. Across the region, investment is driving the delivery of new cities, transport networks and destination developments that are helping to shape the next phase of economic growth. Delivering programmes of this scale requires integrated programme management, deep sector expertise and the ability to drive performance across major portfolios," stated Talabani.

"As our clients tackle increasingly complex challenges, our focus remains on building the capabilities needed to support them. We continue to invest in our regional talent, digital tools, and data-driven solutions to enhance the insight and expertise we bring to every stage of the project lifecycle," he added.

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