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JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Takealot Group reported its first full-year adjusted operating profit on Monday, as strong order growth and gains in its logistics arm helped the country's biggest e-commerce firm deliver $1 billion in annual revenue.
Technology investor Naspers said the Takealot Group delivered adjusted earnings before interest and tax, (aEBIT) of $11 million for the year to March 31, marking its first year of aEBIT profitability from a loss of $13 million a year earlier.
Group revenue rose 19% to $1 billion, "defending its market leadership," it said.
Takealot.com, the group's general merchandise e-commerce platform and Amazon's direct competitor, saw its gross merchandise value increase by 15%, with revenue climbing 19% to $906 million and order volumes up by 18%.
Takealot.com delivered aBIT profit of $7 million.
The group's on-demand platform, Mr D, which serves restaurants, groceries and other shops grew revenue by 11% to $138 million, delivering a stable aEBIT of $4 million.
Takealot Fulfilment Solutions, the group's newest infrastructure business to monetise logistics for external customers, recorded 93.5% year-on-year revenue growth.