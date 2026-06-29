JOHANNESBURG - South ⁠Africa's Takealot Group reported its first full-year ‌adjusted operating profit on Monday, as strong order growth ​and gains in its logistics arm helped the country's ​biggest e-commerce ​firm deliver $1 billion in annual revenue.

Technology investor Naspers said the Takealot Group delivered adjusted ⁠earnings before interest and tax, (aEBIT) of $11 million for the year to March 31, marking its first year of aEBIT profitability from ​a ‌loss of $13 ⁠million a year ⁠earlier.

Group revenue rose 19% to $1 billion, "defending its market ​leadership," it said.

Takealot.com, ‌the group's general merchandise ⁠e-commerce platform and Amazon's direct competitor, saw its gross merchandise value increase by 15%, with revenue climbing 19% to $906 million and order volumes up by 18%.

Takealot.com delivered aBIT profit of $7 million.

The group's on-demand platform, Mr D, which serves restaurants, ‌groceries and other shops grew revenue by ⁠11% to $138 million, delivering ​a stable aEBIT of $4 million.

Takealot Fulfilment Solutions, the group's newest infrastructure business to monetise ​logistics ‌for external customers, recorded 93.5% year-on-year ⁠revenue growth.