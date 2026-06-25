Arab Finance: Copper for Commercial Investment and Real Estate Development turned profitable at EGP 21.310 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, compared to net losses of EGP 3.166 million in Q1 2025, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.041 at the end of March 2026, against a loss per share of EGP 0.008 in the year-ago period.

Established in 1985, the company undertakes all activities related to real estate such as contracting and technical and engineering supervision, as well as conducting feasibility studies and drawing engineering designs for itself and third parties.