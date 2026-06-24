Arab Finance: Arab Dairy Products Company (Panda) suffered net losses of EGP 122.929 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, 260.27% year-on-year (YoY) higher than EGP 34.120 million, according to the financial results.

Loss per share increased to EGP 0.250 in Q1 2026 from EGP 0.069 in Q1 2025, while operating revenues declined to EGP 564.053 million from EGP 775.951 million.

Standalone losses widened to EGP 125.917 million in the first three months of 2026 from EGP 36.593 million during the same period of 2025.

The standalone revenues amounted to EGP 564.035 at the end of March 2026, versus EGP 769.824 million a year earlier.