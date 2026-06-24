Most major Gulf stock markets rose in early trading on Wednesday amid signs ​of progress ⁠in U.S.-Iran talks, though uncertainty remained over the durability ‌of the accord.

The two countries, which concluded a first round of negotiations ​in Switzerland on Monday, gave conflicting accounts of key elements of the ​framework agreement ​signed last week to end the war, including financial incentives for Iran, control of the Strait of Hormuz ⁠and Israel's parallel war in Lebanon.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Iran had agreed to nuclear inspections into "infinity", while Tehran denied making any such concession, raising doubts ​about the viability ‌of the ⁠fragile peace ⁠deal.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index rose 0.3%, buoyed by a 10% surge in ​Umm Al Qura for Development and ‌Construction Co and a 5.3% jump ⁠in Jabal Omar Development Co .

The kingdom's real estate authority has begun accepting applications for foreign real estate ownership, it said in a statement on Tuesday, part of a push to attract foreign investment in the kingdom.

Dubai's main share index edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 1.2% rise in toll operator Salik Company.

In Abu Dhabi, the index ‌added 0.3%.

The Qatari index was flat in choppy ⁠trade.

On Tuesday, Oman and Iran agreed ​to continue talks on the future management of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio ​said any ‌attempt by Iran to impose transit fees would ⁠breach international law.

(Reporting by ​Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)