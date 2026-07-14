Arab Finance: Future Care for Medical Industries (FCMD), previously International Company for Medical Industries (ICMI), turned to a profit in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, as per the company's latest consolidated and standalone financial statements.

The company reported consolidated net profits attributable to the company of EGP 160.030 million in Q1 2026, compared with net losses of EGP 2.418 million during the first three months of 2025.

Operating revenues declined to EGP 11.168 million in Q1 2026 from EGP 22.412 million a year earlier.

On a standalone basis, the company posted net profits of EGP 18.177 million during the first three months of 2026, compared with net losses of EGP 1.593 million in the same period of 2025.