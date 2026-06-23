Dukhan Bank, rated A2 with a stable outlook by Moody’s and A with a negative watch by Fitch, is marketing a potential $500 million (will not grow) AT1 sukuk issuance, with a series of fixed income investor calls starting Tuesday, June 23.

The Qatari Islamic lender has mandated Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, Mashreq, Qatar Islamic Bank, Qatar International Islamic Bank, QNB Capital, Standard Chartered Bank, The First Investor and Warba Bank as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners.

The unrated Reg S perpetual non-call resettable 5.5-year AT1 capital certificates will be listed on the London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market.

FCA/ICMA stabilisation rules apply.

(Writing by Ahmad Mousa; editing by Bindu Rai)

Ahmad.mousa@lseg.com