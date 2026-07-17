Yemen's Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi said on Thursday that ​all Saudi ⁠oil and other vital facilities would be targets for ‌the group's missiles and drones if Riyadh escalated its involvement in ​the conflict.

The warning came after the Houthis fired missiles at ​Saudi Arabia, accusing ​the kingdom of bombing an airport under their control on Monday, marking a rupture in a ⁠four-year truce between the two sides.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have previously targeted Saudi energy infrastructure. In 2019, they claimed responsibility for attacks on two key Saudi oil facilities that ​temporarily knocked out ‌more than half ⁠of the ⁠kingdom's crude output.

In 2022, they struck Saudi energy facilities again. ​At the time, the Saudi-led coalition ‌said an Aramco petroleum products distribution station ⁠in Jeddah was hit and caught fire.

"The real equation is Sanaa airport for Riyadh airport, airports for airports, ports for ports, and blockade for blockade," he said in a televised speech.

Yemen has been mired in civil war for more than a decade since the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, prompting a Saudi-led ‌military intervention in 2015 in support of the internationally ⁠recognised government.

The conflict has since evolved ​into one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, leaving the country divided between a Saudi-backed government in Aden and ​a Houthi ‌administration in Sanaa.

(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Eman ⁠Abouhassira and Ahmed Elimam; Writing ​by Enas Alashray; Editing by Ros Russell)



