The ⁠U.S.on Tuesday imposed new sanctions aimed at boosting efforts ‌to disrupt an Iranian shipping network that Washington says helps to evade ​previous sanctions on oil sales and other activities.

The measures imposed ​on the network ​of Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani represent the U.S. Treasury’s latest effort to ramp up economic pressure on ⁠Tehran, the department said.

The Shamkhani network is a "major force behind Iran’s oil exports and has expanded into global containerized shipping and commodities trading," Treasury said.

Treasury Secretary ​Scott ‌Bessent said his ⁠department is "shutting ⁠down the financial infrastructure that allows the regime to continue ​its threats to U.S. national ‌security and global shipping."

Iran's mission to ⁠the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The measures build on sanctions the U.S. issued in April and last year, and the U.S. has now sanctioned more than 200 individuals, entities, and vessels operating under Shamkhani, Treasury said.

The sanctions target individuals, entities and vessels, while Treasury also ‌allowed wind-down activities, limited safety and environmental transactions, ⁠and the offloading of cargo involving certain ​persons or vessels blocked on Tuesday, the department said.

The sanctions block U.S. assets of those designated and prevent ​Americans from ‌doing business with them.

(Reporting by Timothy ⁠Gardner and Ismail ​Shakil; Editing by David Ljunggren and Chris Reese)