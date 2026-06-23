Arab Finance: United Company for Housing and Development recorded a 72.45% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profits attributable to the holding company in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, according to the financial results.

Hence, net profits stood at EGP 64.464 million in Q1 2026, compared to EGP 37.380 million in the same quarter last year.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 0.28 from EGP 0.16, while revenues climbed to EGP 75.579 million from EGP 60.159 million.

Regarding the standalone business, net profits amounted to EGP 58.505 million at the end of March 2026, up YoY from EGP 37.072 million.

Standaone revenues hiked to EGP 75.579 million in Q1 2026 from EGP 60.159 million a year earlier, while EPS rose to EGP 0.22 from EGP 0.14.

In 2025, the company generated EGP 220.291 million in consolidated net profits, 69.1% YoY higher than EGP 130.276 million.