Egypt is discussing increasing wheat imports from Poland ​as part ⁠of efforts to diversify sources of ‌strategic commodities and bolster food security, the supply ministry ​said on Tuesday.

Supply Minister Sherif Farouk met ​Polish Secretary ​of State Małgorzata Gromadzka in Cairo to discuss cooperation in grains, meat and other ⁠food commodities, the ministry said in a statement.

The talks also covered cooperation in developing Egypt's grain silo industry, localising manufacturing ​and ‌transferring Polish technology ⁠to increase ⁠storage capacity, reduce waste and improve grain handling.

Egypt, ​one of the world's ‌largest wheat importers, has sought ⁠in recent years to diversify supply sources and strengthen strategic reserves.

Polish agri-food exports to Egypt amounted to €104 million ($118 million) in 2025, up 18% from 2024, according to a recent official Polish statement, mainly fresh eggs, pears and ‌quinces, cheeses and quarks, as well as animal ⁠intestines, bladders and stomachs.

Egypt's ​wheat imports in 2025 were mainly from Russia and Ukraine, which together accounted for ​85% of ‌total wheat imports, according to shipping ⁠data.

(Reporting by Mohamed ​Ezz. Editing by Mark Potter)