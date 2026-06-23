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Egypt is discussing increasing wheat imports from Poland as part of efforts to diversify sources of strategic commodities and bolster food security, the supply ministry said on Tuesday.
Supply Minister Sherif Farouk met Polish Secretary of State Małgorzata Gromadzka in Cairo to discuss cooperation in grains, meat and other food commodities, the ministry said in a statement.
The talks also covered cooperation in developing Egypt's grain silo industry, localising manufacturing and transferring Polish technology to increase storage capacity, reduce waste and improve grain handling.
Egypt, one of the world's largest wheat importers, has sought in recent years to diversify supply sources and strengthen strategic reserves.
Polish agri-food exports to Egypt amounted to €104 million ($118 million) in 2025, up 18% from 2024, according to a recent official Polish statement, mainly fresh eggs, pears and quinces, cheeses and quarks, as well as animal intestines, bladders and stomachs.
Egypt's wheat imports in 2025 were mainly from Russia and Ukraine, which together accounted for 85% of total wheat imports, according to shipping data.
(Reporting by Mohamed Ezz. Editing by Mark Potter)