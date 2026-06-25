DUBAI - Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, organised its latest ‘In Focus’ event today to help local companies explore expansion opportunities in Poland and Hungary.

The event attracted 130 participants, who learned about key trade and investment opportunities and gained valuable insights into doing business in Poland and Hungary. Attendees also explored the most promising sectors in both countries and discussed effective strategies to enter these markets and achieve sustainable growth.

The event serves as an introduction to the ‘New Horizons’ initiative, which enables Dubai-based companies to join trade missions organised by Dubai Chamber of Commerce to carefully selected international markets. The chamber plans to organise trade missions to Poland and Hungary during Q4 2026.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented, “We are committed to supporting private sector companies as they explore high-potential opportunities in global markets. By building bridges with international partners and creating effective platforms for dialogue and knowledge exchange, we are helping businesses expand internationally, strengthen their competitiveness, and achieve sustainable growth. These efforts support Dubai’s vision to consolidate its position as a global hub for business, trade, and investment, while enabling the business community to access new opportunities around the world.”

The session included a presentation on Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s efforts to support the international expansion of Dubai-based companies, as well as an overview of the trade and investment opportunities available in Poland and Hungary.