AMMAN — National exports rose by 7.3 per cent in the first four months of 2026, reaching JD2.956 billion compared with the same period in 2025, according to the Department of Statistics (DoS) monthly report on foreign trade.

Re-exports increased by 15.1 per cent to JD909 million, bringing total exports to JD3.865 billion, up 9 per cent year-on-year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Imports declined by 1.5 per cent to JD6.559 billion over the same period, narrowing the trade deficit by 13.4 per cent to JD2.694 billion, a reduction of JD416 million compared with the first four months of 2025.

The export-to-import coverage ratio improved to 59 per cent, up from 53 per cent a year earlier, reflecting a six-percentage-point increase.

According to the report, the growth in national exports was driven by higher shipments of garments and clothing accessories (up 4.9 per cent), nitrogenous and chemical fertilisers (9.6 per cent), crude potash (44.7 per cent), pharmaceutical products (8.9 per cent), and crude phosphate (9 per cent). Exports of jewellery and precious metals fell by 17.1 per cent.

On the import side, purchases of crude oil and its derivatives rose by 30.6 per cent, while imports of plastics increased by 10.3 per cent. However, imports of jewellery and precious metals declined by 37.6 per cent, mechanical machinery by 30.5 per cent, vehicles by 10.8 per cent, and electrical machinery and equipment by 4.2 per cent.

The report attributed the increase in national exports to stronger trade with Syria, non-Arab Asian countries, including India, and European Union markets, particularly the Netherlands. Import growth was mainly recorded from Greater Arab Free Trade Area countries, led by Saudi Arabia, as well as non-Arab Asian markets, including India.

For April alone, total exports stood at JD1.175 billion, including JD827 million in national exports and JD348 million in re-exports. Imports reached JD1.962 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of JD787 million.

Compared with April 2025, total exports surged by 38.7 per cent, driven by a 25.1 per cent rise in national exports and an 87.1 per cent jump in re-exports. Imports increased by 2.1 per cent, leading to a 26.7 per cent decline in the monthly trade deficit.

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