Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, Chairman of Qatar Chamber, met at his office at the Chamber’s headquarters with Ambassador of the sisterly United Arab Emirates to Qatar HE Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi. The meeting was attended by Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Obaidli, Board Member of Qatar Chamber and Chairman of the Food Security and Environment Committee, and Hussain Al Naqbi, Head of Economic, Political and Media Section at the UAE Embassy.

During the meeting, both sides discussed trade and economic cooperation relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to enhance and develop them. They also reviewed the role of the private sector in strengthening mutual and joint investments, in a way that contributes to increasing trade exchange between the two countries.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).