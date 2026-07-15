Muscat – Maritime Security Centre (MSC) has reported a series of incidents involving three oil tankers off the Omani coast. The tanker AL BAHYAH, owned by an Emirati-based company and sailing under the Liberian flag, was targeted 9.6 nautical miles off the coast of Musandam, resulting in the evacuation of 18 crew members and three individuals reported as missing.

Additionally, the Liberian-flagged tanker MOMBASA B suffered engine failure due to an attack 8.5 nautical miles off the Musandam coast, leading to the successful evacuation of its 21-member crew, six of whom sustained various injuries.

A third vessel, the STOLT MAGNESIUM, also sailing under the Liberian flag, experienced a fire in its engine room following an attack 40 nautical miles off the coast of South Al Sharqiyah, outside Omani territorial waters. In response, the Royal Navy of Oman has deployed vessels to monitor the situation, provide emergency assistance, and ensure the safety of all crew members, with all 23 personnel from the STOLT MAGNESIUM reported to be in good health.