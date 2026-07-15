MADRID - Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif and Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska signed a comprehensive training agreement on Tuesday aimed at strengthening security cooperation, capacity building, and the exchange of expertise between the two countries.

The agreement was signed following official talks in Madrid, where the two ministers reviewed Saudi-Spanish relations and discussed ways to enhance coordination between their interior ministries.

At the start of the meeting, Prince Abdulaziz said the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman emphasize strengthening security cooperation with Spain in a manner that serves the mutual interests of both countries.

The ministers discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in combating crime, tracking offenders, dismantling drug trafficking and money laundering networks, countering terrorism and extremism in all forms, and enhancing the exchange of expertise and specialist training.

The newly signed training agreement aims to support joint training and qualification programs, develop professional capabilities, and broaden cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The meeting and signing ceremony were attended by Saudi Ambassador to Spain and Andorra Princess Haifa bint Abdulaziz Al Muqrin, Assistant Interior Minister Dr. Hisham Al-Faleh, and senior officials from both countries.

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