RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's National Security Operations Center received more than 2.63 million calls through the unified emergency number (911) during June 2026.

The center said it handled a total of 2,631,374 calls through the unified emergency number serving the Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions.

The 911 Operations Centers receive emergency calls and route them to the relevant security and service agencies using advanced automated systems operated around the clock by specialized multilingual personnel.

Riyadh recorded the highest number of calls with 1,112,499, followed by the Makkah region with 790,294 calls, the Eastern Province with 501,635, and the Madinah region with 226,946 calls.

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