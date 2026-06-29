KUWAIT - Minister of Commerce and Industry Osama Bodai met on Sunday with UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber to discuss ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation in the industrial and economic sectors.

According to a statement issued by the Public Authority for Industry (PAI), the meeting was attended by Acting Director General of the PAI Shamlan Al-Jaheidli and a number of the authority's officials.

The statement said the two sides discussed the importance of strengthening the resilience of supply chains in the oil and industrial sectors to ensure the continuity of production during exceptional circumstances, while drawing on lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic and recent geopolitical developments.

They also reviewed the essential needs of each country in support of greater industrial and economic integration between Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

The discussions further focused on mechanisms to ensure uninterrupted production in vital sectors, particularly food and pharmaceuticals, and on enhancing preparedness to address crises and exceptional situations that may affect supply chains and production.

The two ministers also discussed means of strengthening coordination to safeguard the availability of essential goods and reinforce the industrial and economic security of both countries.

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