PANAMA CITY - Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, discussed with senior public and private sector officials in the Republic of Panama ways to enhance trade and investment cooperation and expand economic partnership opportunities between the two countries, in support of sustainable development, economic integration and the resilience of global supply chains.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Abdullah bin Khater Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Colombia and non-resident Ambassador to the Republic of Panama.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi held talks with Javier Martinez-Acha, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Carlos Guevara Mann, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Multilateral Affairs and Cooperation; Eida Gabriela Sáiz, Vice Minister of Economy; Jorge Herrera, President of the National Assembly; José Ramon Icaza, Minister of Panama Canal Affairs; Omar Torres, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry; and Ashok Nandwani, Acting President of the Panama Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture.

The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation, exploring opportunities in sectors of mutual interest, and leveraging the UAE's and Panama's strategic positions in global trade to facilitate greater trade and investment flows, particularly in strategic sectors.

The visit also featured a business roundtable bringing together investors and business leaders from the UAE and Panama to explore opportunities in each other's markets and discuss ways to strengthen private-sector partnerships, support investment flows, expand trade exchange and promote sustainable economic growth.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi also participated in a panel discussion titled "Economic Development and Promoting Global Connectivity and Integration", held as part of the Global Leaders Forum, which convened in Panama City to mark the 200th anniversary of the 1826 Panama Amphictyonic Congress. He stressed that accelerating investment in critical infrastructure, including ports, airports, transport networks and logistics services, alongside aligning regulatory frameworks, harmonising standards and streamlining customs procedures, are essential to strengthening global economic integration and ensuring the efficient movement of trade.

He added that diversifying production bases, connecting digital and technological systems, and synchronising procedures among countries would improve the efficiency of global trade and enhance economies' access to international markets.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi and the UAE delegation also toured the Panama Canal, the Panama Pacifico Special Economic Area and several companies and economic institutions to learn about their activities and identify opportunities for cooperation with Emirati businesses.

He said the UAE and Panama serve as two strategic trade gateways for the global economy and continue to coordinate efforts to support a rules-based global trading system, facilitate the seamless movement of goods, and strengthen the security and resilience of global supply chains.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi said the extensive and constructive meetings held by the UAE delegation reflected the shared commitment of both countries to elevating trade and investment relations to new levels and expanding cooperation in ways that serve mutual interests and support sustainable economic growth.

He added that the discussions also explored promising opportunities to create new avenues for private-sector cooperation, particularly in strategic sectors capable of driving sustainable growth and shared prosperity.

The UAE delegation included representatives from government entities and private-sector companies operating in technology, digital services, renewable energy, agriculture, food industries, logistics, transport, mining, healthcare, financial services and security solutions.

The visit forms part of the UAE's efforts to expand its network of global economic and trade partnerships through the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) programme, a key pillar of the country's strategy to enhance non-oil foreign trade and deepen engagement with strategic markets worldwide.

Non-oil trade between the UAE and Panama reached US$186 million in 2025, representing a 49.7 percent increase compared with 2024, reflecting the growing momentum in bilateral economic relations.

Since its launch in September 2021, the CEPA programme has continued to expand the UAE's network of trading partners across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas, supporting the country's objectives of strengthening non-oil foreign trade and achieving sustainable economic development.