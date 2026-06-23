French asset management company Amundi has appointed a new CEO for its Middle East, Africa and Central Asia division, with Jerome Perrier taking over the reins from Ziad Sikias, who had served as the regional CEO since 2022.

Perrier will be based out of the group's Dubai office.

Perrier joins Amundi after having served as CEO and Country Manager at Credit Agricole CIB for Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain since 2020. In his previous roles, he has also worked at Societe Generale, PwC Consulting in Paris and then New York, and Bank of America in Boston, where he served as a Managing Director within the Corporate Strategy and Development Group.

Sikias, meanwhile, has taken on the roles of Deputy CEO and Head of Institutional Sales with Amundi in the region.

A subsidiary of the Credit Agricole Group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages more than €2.3 trillion in assets.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com