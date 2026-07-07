Plant & Equipment (P&E), the global heavy equipment marketplace, has closed a round of asset-backed financing to accelerate the growth of P&E Auctions, the company's fast-growing auction division serving buyers and sellers across the Middle East, Africa, and beyond.

The capital will be deployed into high-quality, physically inspected construction, lifting equipment, and commercial vehicles, enabling P&E to offer clients minimum guarantees on assets sold through its auction platform.

Launched in December 2023 following the success of P&E's listing marketplace, P&E Auctions has rapidly established itself as a benchmark for heavy equipment transactions in the region.

The division delivered strong performance in 2024 and 2025, maintaining uninterrupted operations throughout the regional disruption of 2026 — a testament to the resilience of P&E's model and the trust placed in its platform by clients.

The success of the auction vertical has further strengthened Plant & Equipment’s position as a leading digital marketplace for construction equipment, trucks, and commercial vehicles.

P&E will deploy the investment toward acquiring equipment assets globally.

The strategy includes construction machinery such as loaders, excavators, and bulldozers, as well as trucks and access equipment sourced from rental fleets, including scissor lifts and boom lifts.

The acquired assets will support equipment trading, remarketing, auction activities, rental partnerships, and cross-border transactions while increasing equipment availability across key international markets.

Plant & Equipment has expanded its presence in the used equipment sector, providing sellers with additional channels to dispose of assets and enabling buyers to access machinery through both marketplace listings and auction sales.

P&E's operational footprint expanded further in 2024 with the acquisition of Global Equipment Trading (GET) and the establishment of a facility in Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai. The facility supports equipment sourcing, inspection, storage, and international logistics, underpinning P&E's ability to serve customers and partners across global markets.

Operating online through PlantAndEquipment.com, the company connects equipment buyers and sellers worldwide and facilitates transactions across the construction, transportation, and industrial sectors. The new funding represents a strategic step in expanding the company’s asset base and strengthening its integrated marketplace, auction, and equipment trading ecosystem.

Plant & Equipment Holding, an Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) company, is a global online marketplace for heavy equipment, construction machinery, trucks, and commercial vehicles. Through PlantAndEquipment.com, the company connects buyers and sellers worldwide and provides digital marketplace and auction solutions for equipment trading across international markets.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

