Ibri – Dhahirah has concluded its 2025/2026 wheat harvest season with total production reaching 723.3 tonnes, reflecting continued efforts to strengthen domestic food security and support the agricultural sector.

According to the Directorate General of Agriculture and Water Resources in Dhahirah, the crop was harvested from a total cultivated area of 698 acres, with 361 farmers participating across the governorate’s three wilayats.

Ibri accounted for the largest share of production, harvesting 431.7 tonnes, followed by Dhank with 230 tonnes, while Yanqul produced 61.6 tonnes.

The directorate said it continued to provide comprehensive support to farmers throughout the growing season. Assistance included subsidised supplies of improved wheat seeds, regular field inspections and extension services, as well as free access to modern harvesting machinery and equipment. These measures helped speed up harvesting operations while reducing labour requirements and production costs.

This season’s cultivation focused on high-yielding wheat varieties that are better adapted to changing climatic conditions. Among the principal varieties grown were Wadi Quriyat 110, Wadi Quriyat 226, Wadi Quriyat 308 and Jabrin, alongside several other improved and locally developed cultivars.

Wheat is one of Oman’s most strategic crops in achieving national food security. The sultanate continues to pursue policies aimed at increasing self-sufficiency, narrowing the production gap, improving crop quality and productivity, and enhancing the sector’s contribution to the national economy.