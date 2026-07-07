Masirah – Firefighting teams from the Royal Air Force of Oman base in Masirah successfully contained a fire that broke out on Monday, among discarded fishing vessel materials at Masirah Port in the South Sharqiyah Governorate.

The emergency units brought the blaze under control swiftly, and no injuries were reported during the incident. The damage remained limited to the discarded materials at the site. This operation reflects the ongoing national efforts and humanitarian roles undertaken by the Sultan’s Armed Forces and other Ministry of Defence departments, working in coordination with state institutions to serve both citizens and residents across the nation.