A delegation from the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB), led by Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development and Chief Executive of Bahrain EDB, has commenced a five-day visit to the United Kingdom to strengthen economic ties.

The delegation will focus on deepening investor engagement and showcase the Kingdom as a resilient destination for investment.

The delegation will attend a series of high-level meetings, investor roundtables, and engagements with business leaders and industry stakeholders across key priority sectors.

The recent UK-GCC Free Trade Agreement signed earlier this year represents a significant milestone in the trade relations between the two regional blocs and is expected to enhance market access for goods and services and create new investment pathways for businesses operating across both regions.

Further the delegation aims to build on the longstanding economic partnership between Bahrain and the UK, as both countries explore new opportunities for collaboration.

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