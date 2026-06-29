British companies expectations for growth in the coming quarter fell ​this month ⁠to their lowest level this year, according to ‌a survey on Monday that added to a run of ​downbeat business sentiment readings.

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said ​its gauge of ​expected output volumes for the next three months — which measures confidence in the manufacturing, ⁠retail and services sectors — fell to -28 from -24, its lowest level since December 2025.

The survey followed last week's S&P Global business surveys that showed the steepest ​downturn since ‌January 2023 ⁠underway in the ⁠services sector, the growth engine of Britain's economy.

A separate ​survey from online jobs portal ‌Adzuna showed job vacancies rose ⁠for a fourth month running.

* The CBI's gauge of growth for the past three months fell to -34 in June from -31 in May, the lowest reading since March

* Output volumes in the services sector "fell significantly", the CBI said—with consumer-facing and business services sub-sectors both struggling

* Adzuna said ‌advertised salaries dropped by 0.2% on the month, ⁠but were 3.8% higher than ​a year ago

* Graduate salaries were down 42% year-on-year, the sharpest drop on record

* The CBI ​Growth Indicator ‌covered 848 companies from May ⁠26 to June 12.

(Reporting by ​Andy Bruce; editing by Suban Abdulla)