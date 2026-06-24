Rome: Adviser to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari, met Tuesday in Rome with the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic HE Riccardo Guariglia.

The meeting focused on bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the Italian Republic and explored ways to strengthen cooperation across areas of mutual interest.

The two officials also discussed the latest regional developments, with particular focus on diplomatic efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability in the Middle East following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

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