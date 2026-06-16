UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains, France.

The two leaders reviewed the longstanding ties between the UAE and France and discussed ways to expand cooperation, particularly in the fields of investment, technology, artificial intelligence, energy, and culture, within the framework of the two countries’ strategic partnership.

They also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest, with a particular focus on the latest developments in the Middle East.

His Highness thanked His Excellency Emmanuel Macron for the warm welcome and expressed his appreciation for the invitation to participate in the G7 Summit. He wished France success in chairing the meetings and advancing outcomes that support prosperity and development for the people of the world.