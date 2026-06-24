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Qatar's prime minister visited Muscat on Wednesday for talks with Oman on setting up negotiations involving Iran, Iraq and Gulf Arab states on the reopening and future operation of the Strait of Hormuz, a diplomat briefed on the talks told Reuters.
The discussions are separate from U.S.-Iran peace talks and de-mining arrangements, and Gulf states are expected to push for no transit fees while Iran could propose environmental, navigation and security fees, the diplomat said.
(Reporting by Andrew Mills, Writing by Tala Ramadan, Editing by Timohty Heritage)