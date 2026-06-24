Qatar's prime minister ​visited ⁠Muscat on Wednesday for ‌talks with Oman ​on setting up negotiations involving ​Iran, Iraq and ​Gulf Arab states on the ⁠reopening and future operation of the Strait of ​Hormuz, ‌a diplomat briefed ⁠on the ⁠talks told Reuters.

The discussions ​are ‌separate from ⁠U.S.-Iran peace talks and de-mining arrangements, and Gulf states are expected to push for no transit fees while ‌Iran could propose environmental, navigation and ⁠security fees, ​the diplomat said.

(Reporting by Andrew ​Mills, ‌Writing by Tala ⁠Ramadan, ​Editing by Timohty Heritage)