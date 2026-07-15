Global engineering solutions provider Kent has strengthened its footprint in Saudi Arabia after securing long-term agreements and project management consultancy (PMC) contracts with Saudi oil giant Aramco, positioning the company for future project opportunities in one of the world's largest energy markets.

These agreements provide Kent with a place on bid panels for potential future brownfield engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and PMC opportunities, representing important progress for Kent’s operations in the region.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior representatives from Aramco and industry leaders, reflecting working relationships and a shared focus on project delivery.

This achievement reflects the commitment and hard work of teams across Kent who supported the successful award of these agreements.

It also highlights Kent’s continued focus on delivering safe, reliable and high-quality services to clients across the energy industry.

Iain Eddie, executive vice president for EMEA and APAC at Kent, said: “The signing of these agreements represents an important step forward for Kent in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and reflects the strength of our delivery capability and long-standing presence in the region.”

“As the Kingdom continues to invest in the future of its energy sector, we remain committed to supporting our clients with safe, high-quality, and performance-driven solutions that create lasting value,” stated Eddie.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues to be an important market for Kent, where the company has supported Aramco for many years across a broad range of services, he added.

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