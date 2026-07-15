Saudi-based Manazel Al Naqaa Limited Company has announced that it has signed an agreement with Marriott International to convert its prime property Shirvan Hotel City Yard Jeddah into an Autograph Collection Hotel.

The hotel will undergo a brand positioning process, visual identity development and selected enhancement works ahead of its anticipated opening as an Autograph Collection Hotel in December.

The Saudi group said the hotel will remain operational during the transition period.

Shirvan is a boutique hotel located within City Yard, a mixed-use plaza in the upscale Al Rawdah district. Upon joining Autograph Collection Hotels, the hotel is expected to feature 113 rooms and suites, alongside a selection of dining venues, wellness facilities, meeting spaces, a fitness center and swimming pool, said the Saudi group in a statement.

The hotel will be part of a fully integrated lifestyle destination, bringing together hospitality, dining, retail and social experiences within a contemporary urban setting.

“We are excited to begin this new chapter for Shirvan Hotel in collaboration with Marriott International. Shirvan Hotel was created as a characterful Jeddah address, inspired by Saudi hospitality, local culture and the social energy of City Yard,” remarked Khalid and Ayman, the owners of Shirvan Hotel.

“Joining Autograph Collection Hotels is an exciting evolution for the property and reflects our ambition to position Shirvan as one of Jeddah’s most memorable lifestyle hotels for local, regional and international guests,” stated the duo.

Talal Yousif, Senior Director, Development – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia & Kuwait, Marriott International, pointed out that Saudi Arabia remained a key growth market for Marriott International, and it continued to see strong momentum across the kingdom’s hospitality landscape.

“The signing of the Autograph Collection Hotel with Manazel Al Naqaa Limited Company reflects our ongoing focus on expanding our portfolio with distinctive properties. We look forward to further strengthening our presence in Jeddah and contributing to the evolution of the city’s hospitality offering,” he added.

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