Madinah recorded Saudi Arabia’s highest occupancy rate for tourist accommodation facilities in the first quarter of 2026, with hotels, serviced apartments and other lodging establishments achieving an 82% occupancy rate, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

Makkah followed at 59.8%, ahead of Jeddah at 59.2% and Riyadh, including Diriyah, at 55.7%.

Madinah also posted the Kingdom’s highest revenue per available room (RevPAR) at SAR372, while the average daily room rate reached SAR453 ($120.54).

The city ranked second nationwide for licensed accommodation capacity, with 76,907 rooms, 91% of which are in hotels.

It also accounted for 17% of all new tourist accommodation licenses issued across the Kingdom during the quarter, with 65 new facilities, including 37 hotels and 28 serviced apartments and other accommodation establishments. -TradeArabia News Service

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