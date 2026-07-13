Egypt has completed around 25% of four local economic development projects in Fayoum, Beni Suef, Luxor and Aswan under a European Union-funded technical assistance programme implemented in cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Minister of Local Development Manal Awad said.

According to a ministry statement, the projects include the construction of an urban market in Luxor’s El-Bayadiya district, a medicinal and aromatic plants services centre in Beni Suef, an integrated dates and agricultural products services centre in Aswan, and an olive industry services and industrial complex in Fayoum.

Awad said the projects are designed to build on the comparative advantages of each governorate by increasing the value added of local products, creating employment opportunities, improving public services, and strengthening local economic competitiveness.

She added that the Ministry of Local Development has established a governance framework to oversee implementation through local committees comprising governorate officials, engineering academics, technical consultants, and representatives of the technical assistance project team, ensuring compliance with quality standards and implementation schedules.

The minister noted that the projects are intended not only to establish new production and service facilities but also to improve the processing, packaging, handling and marketing of agricultural products, helping reduce post-harvest losses and increase the market value of local production.

Awad added that the new urban market in Luxor is expected to formalise informal commercial activity by relocating street vendors into an organised marketplace, improving market regulation, enhancing the urban environment, and increasing local government revenues.

She also said the new service centres for dates, olives, and medicinal and aromatic plants will strengthen the competitiveness of Egyptian products in international markets by improving product quality, processing standards and value addition, supporting higher exports and increasing foreign currency earnings.

According to the ministry, a delegation from the technical assistance programme recently conducted field visits to Beni Suef and Fayoum to monitor implementation progress and coordinate with local authorities as part of efforts to accelerate project completion in line with the approved timetable.

The projects form part of broader government efforts to promote balanced local development by leveraging each governorate’s economic strengths, supporting productive sectors, and creating sustainable employment opportunities in cooperation with international development partners.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).