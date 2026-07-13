Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) announced the prices of food commodities and vegetables in Egyptian markets on Sunday, July 12th.

A kilogram of packaged rice increased by 2.6% to EGP 34.1, whereas the price of a kilogram of packaged flour edged up by 0.1% to EGP 27.2.

Packaged sugar was priced at EGP 35.2 per kilogram, reflecting a daily rise of 0.2%.

The price of sunflower oil hit nearly EGP 103.4, with a daily fall of 0.8%.

As for vegetables, the price of a kilogram of tomatoes dropped by 7.6% to EGP 23, while the price of a kilogram of potatoes rose by 4.1% to EGP 19.6.