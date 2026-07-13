Arab Finance: Maersk will resume transits through the Suez Canal on its Middle East–US East Coast (MECL) service, a shift in its network after months of rerouting vessels around the Cape of Good Hope due to regional security concerns, as per a statement.

The first westbound sailing via the Suez Canal will be Maersk Denver on voyage 627W, while the first eastbound transit will be Maersk Chicago on voyage 624E.

“The route through the Suez and the Red Sea is the fastest, most sustainable and most efficient way to serve customers with transport between India, the Middle East and the US East Coast,” the statement read.

The return to the Suez route is expected to cut westbound transit times by approximately seven days and eastbound transit times by up to 14 days.

Maersk will introduce a new eastbound port call at Jeddah beginning in August, further enhancing connectivity on the service.

Despite the resumption of Suez Canal transits, the Danish company emphasized that it will continue to closely monitor the security situation in the Middle East.

During the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, the Suez Canal’s revenues increased by 18.5% year-on-year (YoY), driven by a 5.8% rise in the number of vessels passing through the canal and a 16% surge in net tonnage.

In April, oil tanker traffic through the Suez Canal jumped by nearly one-third, as the Strait of Hormuz closure boosted demand for the Red Sea shipping route.