Jordan: Land freight traffic rises 23.6% in first quarter

AMMAN —Land freight traffic in the Kingdom increased by 23.6 per cent in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the same period a year earlier, according to data released by the Ministry of Transport.

Total freight volume reached 9.44 million tonnes during the January–March period, up from 7.64 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2025.

Imports rose by 14.2 per cent to 4.89 million tonnes, compared with 4.28 million tonnes a year earlier. Exports recorded a stronger increase of 35.5 per cent, reaching 4.55 million tonnes, up from 3.36 million tonnes in the corresponding period of 2025, according to the data, cited by Al Mamlaka.

Passenger traffic through all land border crossings also posted solid growth, rising 19.6 per cent to nearly 2.95 million travelers in the first quarter, compared with 2.47 million during the same period last year.

Truck movements across all border crossings increased by 11.9 per cent, with 318,537 trucks entering and leaving the Kingdom during the first three months of the year, up from 284,575 trucks in the first quarter of 2025.

The country's public transport fleet, including buses, medium-sized passenger vehicles, small passenger vehicles and taxis, expanded marginally by 0.14 per cent to 41,724 vehicles, compared with 41,667 vehicles a year earlier, the ministry's data showed.