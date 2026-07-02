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Jordan: Government launches 2nd phase of regular public transport project

JT, The Jordan Times
July 2, 2026
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AMMAN — The government places high priority on the public transport sector, supporting qualitative projects that enhance service quality for citizens in alignment with the goals of the Economic Modernisation Vision, Minister of Transport Nidal Qatamin said on Wednesday.

Qatamin’s remarks came during a ceremony to sign an agreement for the second phase of the Regular Transport Project, an initiative aimed at boosting connectivity among governorates and transitioning towards smart transport, according to Al Mamlaka TV.

The agreement was signed by Land Transport Regulatory Commission (LTRC) Director-General Riyad Kharabsheh, Integrated Transport Company Chairman Salah Lozi, and Amman Vision Transport CEO Mohammad Allimon.

The minister noted that the agreement marks a “significant” step forwards in developing the Kingdom’s public transport infrastructure.

He added that the second phase represents an “advanced” organisational step towards building a regular, integrated public transport network powered by modern technologies.

“The network is designed to provide safe, reliable, and high-quality services, which will save time and effort for commuters, ease traffic congestion, encourage mass transit adoption, and improve operational efficiency and safety,” Qatamin said.

Under the agreement, LTRC will hold full oversight of the project, including contract management and performance monitoring, while the Integrated Transport Company will manage daily operations and oversee service implementation.

Amman Vision Transport will be responsible for operating Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) and the electronic payment infrastructure.

Services for the second phase are scheduled to launch by the end of July, aiming to expand regular transport links across the Kingdom, particularly connecting Amman with the southern governorates, alongside integrating northern and central regions.

The phase includes the operation of nine routes, featuring seven main lines: Amman–Maan, Amman–Tafileh, Amman–Ajloun, Irbid–Zarqa, Zarqa–Mafraq, Jerash–Irbid, and Jerash–Mafraq.

Also, the Karak–Zarqa and Karak–Aqaba routes have been approved by Cabinet decisions, bringing the project's total fleet to 210 buses, with an expected daily capacity of some 13,500 passengers.

The new phase aims to transform the passenger experience by deploying smart transport technologies, including electronic bus tracking, e-payment systems, and on-board CCTV monitoring to improve service standards, boost operational efficiency, and provide passengers with accurate information.

Beyond upgrading transit, the project supports socio-economic development and geographical connectivity across Jordan, reinforcing the public-private partnership model in executing major national projects.

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