Joint studies for a railway link project connecting Saudi Arabia and Turkey via Jordan and Syria are expected to be completed before the end of 2026, according to a news report.



The project will enhance regional integration, support trade, and develop a sustainable land transport system between the regional countries, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, Saleh Al-Jasser told Al Arabiya Business.



He said that the Kingdom’s national railway network currently extends to the Jordanian border via the Al-Haditha crossing.

On Monday, Zawya Projects had reported that Jordan and Saudi Arabia agreed to activate committees to examine the technical and operational aspects of a proposed regional railway project linking the two countries and Syria.

In February 2026, a report by Zawya Projects said the Saudi Cabinet approved a 785-km high-speed electric rail link between the Kingdom and Qatar.

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia had agreed in June 2023 to establish a 650-km railway between Kuwait and Riyadh.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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