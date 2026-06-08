The net profits after tax of Misr El-Gedida for Housing and Development dropped by 47.57% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 250.639 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026 from EGP 478.056 million, according to the financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) declined to EGP 0.06 in Q1 2026 from EGP 0.36 in Q1 2025, while the operating revenues fell to EGP 422.433 million from EGP 530.825 million.

In 2025, Heliopolis Housing logged a net profit after tax of EGP 2.711 billion, an annual rise of 6% from EGP 2.559 billion.

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