Arab Finance: The EFG Foundation for Social Development joined forces with Bank NXT Foundation and Valu to expand the care capacity of Ahl Masr Burn Hospital through a targeted donation of medical equipment and infrastructure, according to a press release.

The three institutions will team up to reinforce healthcare outcomes in Egypt by investing in critical medical infrastructure and enhancing the conditions in which patients receive care.

Ahl Masr Burn Hospital is the first specialized non-profit burn hospital in the Middle East and Africa, which delivers comprehensive treatment, rehabilitation, and psychological support to burn patients, irrespective of their financial circumstances.

As part of this initiative, the parties will complete fit-out of a dedicated inpatient room, providing a safe, well-equipped, and patient-centered environment designed to improve recovery conditions and strengthen the hospital's capacity to treat a greater number of patients.

The donation further includes a NanoDrop spectrophotometer, a precision diagnostic instrument used to measure DNA and RNA concentration and assess protein purity, bolstering the hospital's molecular diagnostics capabilities, laboratory operations, and clinical research endeavors.

Hanaa Helmy, Group Chief Sustainability Officer of EFG Holding and CEO of EFG Foundation, said, "This initiative reflects our deep commitment to elevating healthcare standards across Egypt and empowering nonprofit organizations to extend their reach and impact. By investing in both patient care infrastructure and advanced diagnostic capabilities, we hope to meaningfully reduce the physical and psychological burden faced by burn patients and enable Ahl Masr Burn Hospital to serve a greater number of individuals with the quality of care they deserve."

Karim Wahba, Head of Marketing and Corporate Branding of Bank NXT, said: “The partnership demonstrates our commitment to strengthening healthcare services and our contribution to the well-being of our communities. It also reflects the importance of collective action in addressing critical healthcare needs and creating meaningful, sustainable impact.”

For her part, Salma Abdelhamid, Chief Marketing Officer of Valu, affirmed: "Ahl Masr Burn Hospital represents everything we admire in a truly purpose-driven organization, an unwavering dedication to serving those in need, regardless of their circumstances. We are proud to stand behind their remarkable work and to play a role in fueling their continued growth. This contribution is our way of saying that what they are building matters, and we are committed to helping them reach and heal more patients.”

Dr. Heba El Sewedy, Founder and Chairwoman of Ahl Masr Foundation and Burn Hospital, commented: “Investments in critical infrastructure and diagnostic capabilities are not only enhancing the quality and efficiency of care we provide today but also strengthening our long-term ability to serve a growing number of burn survivors with dignity, speed, and specialized expertise.”

El Sewedy added: “Strategic partnerships like this are what enable us to grow, to reach more patients, and to continue delivering care that upholds every individual's dignity regardless of their means. We look forward to achieving even greater impact together."