Arab Finance: Egypt's exports to international trade blocs of which it is a member rose 16.8% year on year (YoY) to $54.4 billion in 2025, from $46.6 billion in 2024, according to the annual bulletin of intra-OIC trade with international groupings released by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

Among those blocs, exports to the Arab Free Trade Area (AFTA) remained the highest, rising 22.9% to $19.8 billion in 2025 from $16.1 billion a year earlier. Exports to the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) followed, climbing 32.3% to $16.9 billion from $12.8 billion.

Meanwhile, exports to the Developing Eight Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) edged down 0.4% to $4 billion from $4.02 billion, marking the lowest export value among the groupings.

Egypt's imports from the trade blocs of which it is a member also increased, rising 4.6% to $42.3 billion in 2025 from $40.4 billion in 2024. Imports from AFTA remained the largest at $15 billion, up 5.4% from $14.2 billion.

Imports from the G-15 climbed 11% to $12.6 billion from $11.3 billion, while purchases from the Community of Sahel-Saharan States (CEN-SAD) increased 12.6% to $1.2 billion from $1 billion.

The report also reviewed Egypt's trade with international blocs of which it is not a member, including the European Union (EU), the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and Mercosur.

Exports to those blocs rose 13% YoY to $21.7 billion in 2025 from $19.2 billion in 2024. The EU remained Egypt's largest export market among them at $15.2 billion, up 8% from $14.1 billion. Exports to NAFTA increased 20% to $3 billion from $2.5 billion, while shipments to ASEAN rose 22% to $447.9 million from $367 million.

Imports from those blocs also expanded, increasing 11.1% to $45.9 billion in 2025 from $41.3 billion a year earlier. Imports from the EU stood at $21.3 billion, down 4.9% from $22.4 billion.

Also, purchases from NAFTA surged 65% to $13.6 billion from $8.3 billion, while imports from EFTA fell 30.8% to $0.9 billion from $1.3 billion, the lowest level among the blocs covered in the report.